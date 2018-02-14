TREASURIES-Yields rise after strong U.S. inflation data

(Adds details, analysts comment, table, byline, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Wednesday, propelled by data showing consumer prices in the world's largest economy gained more than expected last month, with underlying inflation posting its largest increase in a year. The report appeared to cement expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March. However, the decline in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields, was being limited by safe-haven bids as U.S. stocks fell in the wake of the inflation data. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5 percent in January, with households paying more for gasoline and rent, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in December, data showed. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI grew 0.3 percent, the biggest increase since January 2017, compared with 0.2 percent growth in December. Fed funds futures have priced in a more than 80 percent chance of an interest rate increase at next month's Fed policy meeting, and more than a 60 percent possibility of a move in June, according to the CME's FedWatch. Investors have agonized in the last two weeks over the prospect of higher inflation after the January jobs reported showed a 2.9 percent increase in wages. The fear was that strong inflation would lead to higher interest rates, raising borrowing costs for both individuals and corporations. The CPI data has been offset by a report indicating that U.S. retail sales fell 0.3 percent last month, the biggest decline in 11 months. Data for December was revised to show sales unchanged instead of rising 0.4 percent as previously reported. "The market had recently been pricing in a faster pace of rate increases from the Fed," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in New York. "Even though the retail sales numbers came in weaker than expected, the broad outline for the economy is quite strong this year. This will weigh on the front end of the yield curve," he added. In morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 2.8675 percent, from 2.84 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields increased to 3.137 percent, from Tuesday's 3.128 percent. U.S. 2-year yields, in the maturity most sensitive to rate hike expectations, advanced to a two-week high of 2.159 percent, compared with 2.106 percent on Tuesday. February 14 Wednesday 9:23 AM EST / 1423 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR8 144-7/32 -0-11/32 10YR TNotes MAR8 120-168/256 -0-88/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.58 1.6084 0.000 Six-month bills 1.77 1.8108 0.008 Two-year note 99-180/256 2.1554 0.049 Three-year note 99-172/256 2.3639 0.052 Five-year note 98-242/256 2.603 0.054 Seven-year note 98-40/256 2.7933 0.042 10-year note 98-248/256 2.8694 0.029 30-year bond 97-72/256 3.1406 0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -17.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)