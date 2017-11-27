TREASURIES-Yields rise after U.S. housing data; curve flattest in 10 years

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after data showed U.S. new home sales surged to their highest in 10 years, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month and a few more times in 2018. U.S. 30-year bond yields rallied from a roughly 2-1/2 month low after the data's release. The report showed new home sales increased 6.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000 units last month, the highest since October 2007. New home sales surged 18.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in October and have increased for three straight months. "This series is a lot more volatile than existing home sales, so we take this with a healthy pinch of salt, but this data continue to support the notion that the housing market is in relatively good shape," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The data further boosted the outlook for U.S. interest rate increases. The Federal Reserve has raised borrowing costs twice this year and is widely anticipated to boost rates again next month. It has forecast three rate hikes in 2018. Increased expectations for interest rate hikes have pushed the yield curve to its flattest in a decade. The gap between U.S. 2-year note and U.S. 10-year note yields contracted to 56.30 basis points, the tightest since October 2007. The gap was last at 58.30 basis points. The difference in five-year and 30-year yields narrowed to 69.90 basis points. "We haven't seen much to challenge the view that we expect the curve to continue to flatten on a longer horizon once the ostensibly risk-positive events of this week - tax plan vote later this week - have passed," Kohli said. The U.S. Congress returns from the Thanksgiving holiday to reconcile the House and Senate tax bills. In mid-morning trading, the 10-year Treasury yield was up slightly at 2.345 percent, from 2.34 percent late on Friday. U.S. two-year yields, which climbed to a nine-year peak last week, rose to 1.761 percent, from 1.748 percent on Friday. U.S. 30-year bond yields rose to 2.772 percent, from Friday's 2.761 percent. Earlier in the session, 30-year yields touched 2.738 percent, the lowest since mid-November. November 27 Monday 10:50AM New York / 1550 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 154-8/32 0 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-252/256 0-4/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.2475 1.2686 -0.002 Six-month bills 1.42 1.4498 0.003 Two-year note 99-130/256 1.7613 0.013 Three-year note 99-178/256 1.856 0.006 Five-year note 99-174/256 2.0686 0.004 Seven-year note 100-28/256 2.2327 0.000 10-year note 99-52/256 2.3401 0.000 30-year bond 99-172/256 2.7661 0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-; Editing by Dan Grebler)