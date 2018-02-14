FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 2:08 PM / a day ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates jump on stronger-than-forecast CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations jumped on Wednesday as domestic consumer prices rose more than forecast in January, with the government’s index on underlying inflation trend posting its largest increase in a year.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.10 percent, up nearly 4 basis points from late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
