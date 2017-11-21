FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. yield curve flattest since Oct 2007 at 59 basis points
November 21, 2017 / 9:51 AM / in a day

U.S. yield curve flattest since Oct 2007 at 59 basis points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to 59 basis points for the first time in over a decade on Tuesday and is on track for its biggest monthly flattening since February 2016.

The gap between two and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields has narrowed 20 bps so far this month, and is at its tightest level since October 2007.

The two-year yield is at a nine-year high of 1.76 percent, up around 80 basis points since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in December 2015. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

