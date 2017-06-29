TABLE-Grisham's heist 'Camino Island' holds top spot on U.S. bestsellers

June 29 (Reuters) - John Grisham's heist thriller "Camino Island" held onto the top of the U.S. fiction best-seller list for a third consecutive week on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Camino Island" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "The Silent Corner" - Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28) 3. "Into the Water" 3 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28) 4. "Dangerous Minds" - Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 5. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" 2 Mike Maden (Putnam, $29) 6. "Come Sundown" 5 Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99) 7. "The Force" - Don Winslow (Morrow, $27.99) 8. "Dragon Teeth" 4 Michael Crichton (Harper, $28.99) 9. "Kiss Carlo" - Adriana Trigiani (Harper, $27.99) 10. "The Identicals" 6 Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, $28) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 3 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95) 2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" 2 Al Franken (Twelve, $28) 3. "Understanding Trump" 1 Newt Gingrich (Center Street, $27) 4. "Hillbilly Elegy" 8 J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99) 5. "Make Your Bed" 4 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 6. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: 5 The Civil War" David Fisher (Holt, $35) 7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 10 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 8. "I Can't Make This Up" 6 Kevin Hart (37 Ink, $26.99) 9. "Theft by Finding" 7 David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $28) 10. "Option B" 9 Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95) Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending June 25, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)