15 days ago
TABLE-Daniel Silva's 'House of Spies' lands top of U.S. bestsellers
#Media News
July 20, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 15 days ago

TABLE-Daniel Silva's 'House of Spies' lands top of U.S. bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - Daniel Silva's new thriller "House of
Spies" was top of the U.S. fiction best-seller list on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "House of Spies"                          -
        Daniel Silva (Harper, $28.99)     
       
    2. "Camino Island"                           1
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    3. "Murder Games"                            2
         Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    4. "Into the Water"                          5 
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28)
    
    5. "Use of Force"                            4
         Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99)
    
    6. "The Duchess"                             3
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    7. "A Gentleman in Moscow"                   11 
          Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
    
    8.  "The Identicals"                         10 
            Elin Hilderbrand    (Little, Brown, $28)
        
    9.  "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact"            7             
         Mike Maden (Putnam, $29)
    
    10.  "Seven Stones to Stand or Fall"          16
           Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $30)  
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Rediscovering Americanism"                1
         Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $27)
    
    2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"       3 
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    3. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"      6
         Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    4.  "Dangerous"                               2
         Milo Yiannopoulos    (Dangerous Books, $30)     
          
    5. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate"          5
         Al Franken    (Twelve, $28)
    
    6.  "The Swamp"                               4
          Eric Bolling (St. Martin's, $26.99)    
    
    7. "Make Your Bed"                            8
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    8. "Understanding Trump"                      7
         Newt Gingrich (Center Street, $27)
   
    9. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies:         9  
        The Civil War" 
        David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    
    10. "Option B"                                10
         Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95)
    
    Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending July 16,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

