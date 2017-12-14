FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dan Brown's 'Origin' tops U.S. bestseller list
December 14, 2017 / 8:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

TABLE-Dan Brown's 'Origin' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dan Brown's thriller "Origin" topped the
U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "Origin"                                    2
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95
    
    2. "The Rooster Bar"                           1
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    3.  "Year One"
          Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99)      -
    
    4. "The Midnight Line"                         4
         Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    5. "The People vs. Alex Cross"                 3
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    6. "Tom Clancy: Power and Empire"              7
         Marc Cameron (Putnam, $29.95)

    7. "Artemis"                                   9
         Andy Weir (Crown, $27)
    
    8. "Past Perfect"                              5
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    9.  "Hardcore Twenty-Four"                     6 
         Janet Evanovich (Putnam, $28)
    
   10. "End Game"                                  8
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
  
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" 1
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 
    
    2. "Leonardo da Vinci"                         2
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    3.  "Let Trump Be Trump"                       -
          Lewandowski/Bossie (Center Street, $27)
    
    4.  "Guinness World Records 2018"              5
         (Guinness World Records, $28.95)
    
    5.  "The How Not to Die Cookbook"              -
           Michael Greger (Flatiron, $29.99)5. 
    
    6. "Grant"                                     3
         Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40) 
    
      7.  "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans"
          Kilmeade/Yaeger (Sentinel, $28)         11 
    
    8.   "Promise Me, Dad"                         7
         Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)
    
    9. "Obama"                                     4
         Pete Souza    (Little, Brown $50)
    
   10. "Killing England"                           5
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
