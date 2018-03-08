TABLE-Kristin Hannah's 'The Great Alone' tops U.S. best-sellers

March 8 (Reuters) - Kristin Hannah's family drama "The Great Alone" topped the U.S. best-sellers list for a fourth week on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Great Alone" 1 Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's) 2. "Fifty Fifty" 2 Patterson/Fox (Little Brown) 3. "The Woman in the Window" 3 A.J. Finn (Morrow) 4. "An American Marriage" 4 Tayari Jones (Algonquin) 5. "Little Fires Everywhere" 7 Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) 6. "Before We Were Yours" 9 Lisa Wingate (Ballantine) 7. "Still Me" 5 Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman) 8. "Raspberry Danish Murder" - Joanne Fluke (Kensington) 9. "Look for Me" 6 Lisa Gardner (Dutton) 10. "The Hush" - John Hart (St. Martin’s) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Food" - Mark Hyman (Little, Brown) 2. "I’ve Been Thinking..." - Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman) 3. "12 Rules for Life" 1 Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada) 4. "Fire and Fury" 2 Michael Wolff (Holt) 5. "I’ll Be Gone in the Dark" - Michelle McNamara (Harper) 6. "Educated" 4 Tara Westover (Random House) 7. "Metabolism Revolution" - Haylie Pomroy (Harper Wave) 8. "Skin in the Game" - Nassim Nicholas Taleb (Random House) 9. "Obama" 3 Pete Souza (Little, Brown) 10. "Enlightenment Now" 5 Steven Pinker (Viking (Compiled by Jill Serjeant Editing by Matthew Lewis)