TABLE-Kristin Hannah's 'The Great Alone' tops U.S. bestsellers

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kristin Hannah's family drama "The Great Alone" topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Great Alone" - Kristin Hannah, St. Martin's 2. "The Woman in the Window" 3 A.J. Finn (Morrow) 3. "Dark in Death" 1 J.D. Robb (St Martin's) 4. "Still Me" 2 Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman) 5. "Look for Me" - Lisa Gardner (Dutton) 6. "The Masterpiece" - Francine Rivers (Tyndale House) 7. "Fall from Grace" 4 Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 8. "An American Marriage" - Tayari Jones (Algonquin) 9. "Little Fires Everywhere" 5 Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27) 10. "Origin" 6 Dan Brown (Doubleday) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "12 Rules for Life" 3 Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada) 2. "Fire and Fury" 1 Michael Wolff (Holt) 3. "Obama" - Pete Souza (Little, Brown) 4. "Girl, Wash Your Face" - Rachel Hollis (Nelson) 5. "All-American Murder" 4 Patterson/Abramovich (Little, Brown) 6. "The Healing Self" 6 Chopra/Tanzi (Harmony) 7. "Crushing It!" 2 Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business) 8. "Directorate S" - Steve Coll (Penguin Press) 9. "Strength In Stillness" - Bob Roth (Simon & Schuster) 10. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" 8 Melissa Hartwig (HMH) (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)