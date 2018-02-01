TABLE-Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' holds atop U.S. non-fiction list

Feb 1 (Reuters) - "Fire and Fury," Michael Wolff's scathing book about life inside the Trump White House, held onto the top spot of the U.S. non-fiction bestsellers chart for a fourth consecutive week on Thursday. "Fire and Fury" sold some 28,500 units in its first week of release, more than any other fiction or non-fiction hardcover book, according to data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Woman in the Window" 1 A.J. Finn (Morrow) 2. "Fall from Grace" 2 Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 3. "Origin" 4 Dan Brown (Doubleday) 4. "Little Fires Everywhere" 6 Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27) 5. "The Rooster Bar" 5 John Grisham (Doubleday) 6. "The Immortalists" 7 Chloe Benjamin (Putnam) 7. "Before We Were Yours" 8 Lisa Wingate (Ballantine) 8. "The Wife Between Us" 9 Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin's) 9. "City of Endless Night" 2 Preston/Child (Grand Central) 10. "The Midnight Line" 11 Lee Child (Delacorte) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Fire and Fury" 1 Michael Wolff (Holt) 2. "12 Rules for Life" - Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada) 3. "All-American Murder" - Patterson/Abramovich (Little, Brown) 4. "Rise and Grind" - Daymond John (Currency) 5. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" 7 Melissa Hartwig (HMH) 6. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 4 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton) 7. "Leonardo da Vinci" 5 Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster) 8. "Anxious For Nothing" 10 Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson) 9. "Principles" 12 Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster) 10. "Make Your Bed" 8 William H. McRaven (Grand Central) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)