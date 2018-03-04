Box Office: 'Black Panther' Tops $500 Million, Dominates 'Red Sparrow,' 'Death Wish'

LOS ANGELES, March 4, (Variety.com) - Disney-Marvel’s“Black Panther” is continuing its super-heroic run, grossing a stunning $501.1 million in North America in only 17 days and becoming the 10th highest grosser of all time.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, dominated domestic moviegoing in its third weekend with $65.7 million at 4,084 locations — the third-highest weekend of all time after“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million and“Avatar” at $68.5 million.

“Black Panther” is now the second-highest grossing Marvel movie of all time at the domestic box office, surpassing“Avengers: Age of Ultron” this weekend at $459 million and trailing only“The Avengers” at $623.4 million.“Black Panther” has a realistic shot at reaching that level in the coming weeks and may eventually top“Jurassic World” at $652 million and“Titanic” at $659 million for the third highest domestic total of all time.

Two new titles opened with moderate results that might have been higher without a must-see title like“Black Panther” in multiplexes. Jennifer Lawrence’s spy thriller“Red Sparrow” launched with $17 million at 3,056 sites for Fox and Bruce Willis’“Death Wish” debuted with $13 million at 2,847 venues for MGM.

Warner Bros.’ second weekend of comedy thriller“Game Night” followed in fourth with $10.7 million from 3,502 sites, edging Sony’s fourth weekend of CGI-live action“Peter Rabbit” with $10 million at 3,607 locations.“Peter Rabbit” has connected with family audiences for $84 million in its first 24 days.

Paramount’s second weekend of“Annihilation” finished in sixth with $5.7 million at 2,112 venues, followed by Sony’s 11th weekend of its sturdy action comedy“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” with $4.5 million at 2,313 sites.“Jumanji” has now grossed $393.2 million in 75 days.

Thanks to“Black Panther” and“Jumanji,” overall domestic box office for 2018 is up an impressive 10.9 percent to $2.12 billion, according to comScore.