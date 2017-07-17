Brazil says U.S. could lift ban on fresh beef imports in 2 months

July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi on Monday said the United States could lift a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef in 30 to 60 days, following a meeting with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Maggi said the final decision on whether to lift the ban will be made after conclusion of a technical analysis of the information presented by Brazil. He added that there is no "political objection" to lifting the ban, according to a recording of his remarks distributed by ministry officials. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)