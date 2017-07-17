FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Brazil says U.S. could lift ban on fresh beef imports in 2 months
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 20 days ago

Brazil says U.S. could lift ban on fresh beef imports in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi on Monday said the United States could lift a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef in 30 to 60 days, following a meeting with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Maggi said the final decision on whether to lift the ban will be made after conclusion of a technical analysis of the information presented by Brazil. He added that there is no "political objection" to lifting the ban, according to a recording of his remarks distributed by ministry officials. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.