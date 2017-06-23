FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Brazil farm minister says to head to U.S. after fresh beef ban
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 23, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil farm minister says to head to U.S. after fresh beef ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi has pledged to travel to the United States and work to overturn a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.

"We will fight for this market!" the minister said in a message posted to social networks late on Thursday. Maggi said corrective measures were already being made, and the government was maintaining its target of raising exports to 10 percent of Brazilian beef production in five years, from 7 percent now. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.