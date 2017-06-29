FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congress must raise debt ceiling by mid-October -CBO
June 29, 2017 / 6:01 PM / a month ago

Congress must raise debt ceiling by mid-October -CBO

Ginger Gibson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Congress will need to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid defaulting on loan payments by "early to mid-October," the Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has encouraged Congress to raise the limit before the legislative body leaves for their August recess. But it remains unclear if a bipartisan agreement has been struck to allow the limit to be raised, as both chambers continue to be weighed down by health care and tax reform and trying to find an agreement to fund the government after the September 30 deadline. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

