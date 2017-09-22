FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says producers harmed by groundwood paper imports from Canada
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 22, 2017 / 3:12 PM / a month ago

U.S. says producers harmed by groundwood paper imports from Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were harming U.S. producers.

The decision follows an Aug. 30 announcement by the Commerce Department that it was investigating whether the product used in newspapers is being dumped in the United States, and whether Canadian producers are receiving unfair subsidies. In 2016, imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were valued at an estimated $1.27 billion, it said.

The antidumping and countervailing duty investigations were initiated after a complaint from North Pacific Paper Company LLC of Longview, Washington, which alleged estimated dumping margins ranging from 23.45 percent to 54.97 percent. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Susan Heavey)

