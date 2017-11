OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday launched a NAFTA trade challenge against the U.S. Commerce Department’s decision earlier this month to impose duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports, the foreign ministry in Ottawa said in a statement.

The Canadian government had made clear at the time it would challenge the duties, which Tuesday’s statement called “unfair, unwarranted, and deeply troubling.” (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)