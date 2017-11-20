FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. CFPB fines Conduent for bad credit information
November 20, 2017 / 6:13 PM / in 18 hours

U.S. CFPB fines Conduent for bad credit information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday said it had fined Xerox Business Services, LLC, now known as Conduent Business Services, $1.1 million for software errors that led to credit reporting agencies receiving incorrect information about over 1 million people.

The settlement comes as the bureau, created after the 2007-09 financial crisis to protect consumers from predatory lending, takes a closer look at the flow of information to and from credit-reporting agencies in the wake of this year’s security breach and hacking of Equifax Inc. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)

