FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China lashes out at U.S. aluminium foil dumping ruling again
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 31, 2017 / 7:46 AM / a day ago

China lashes out at U.S. aluminium foil dumping ruling again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China lashed out at the United States again on Tuesday over its decision to impose antidumping duties on China’s aluminium foil, saying Washington’s ruling that the country is breaking world trade rules is a “serious distortion of reality”.

In a statement, the Commerce Ministry called on the U.S. government to “correct its wrong behaviours” regarding the probe.

On Sunday, Beijing said it was “strongly dissatisfied” with the U.S. decision made on Friday to slap hefty penalties on Chinese aluminium foil imports.

The statement will ratchet up tensions between the world’s two largest economies ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China next week. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing news monitoring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.