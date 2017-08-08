U.S. finds China aluminum foil subsidized, imposes duties

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it made a preliminary finding that imports of aluminum foil from China are subsidized, and imposed countervailing duties ranging from 16.56 percent to 80.97 percent.

U.S. aluminum foil producers have filed petitions with the U.S. government accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping the product in the United States, the first such case since President Donald Trump took office. In 2016, imports of aluminum foil from China were valued at an estimated $389 million, Commerce Department figures show. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)