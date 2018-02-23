FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

United States tells WTO of concerns over China's new web access rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States told the World Trade Organization on Friday that Chinese internet access rules coming into force on March 31 appeared to create significant new restrictions for cross-border service suppliers and should be discussed at the WTO.

“The United States urges China to address these concerns quickly and pursue new policies that promote rather than disrupt cross-border transfers of information and trade in services,” it said in a statement to the WTO’s Services Council. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)

