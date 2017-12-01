FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. finds harm from hardwood plywood imports from China, duties to remain
#Basic Materials
December 1, 2017 / 5:54 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. finds harm from hardwood plywood imports from China, duties to remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that hardwood plywood imports from China harm U.S. producers, locking in duties on the imports for five years.

The Commerce Department last month found hardwood plywood from China was being subsidized and dumped in U.S. markets, and set an anti-dumping duty of 183.6 percent and anti-subsidy duties ranging up to 194.9 percent.

The actions follow petitions from six privately owned U.S. plywood producers over the imports, which the department estimates totaled $1.12 billion in 2016. The products are used in wall panels, kitchen cabinets, table and desk tops and flooring.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Susan Heavey

