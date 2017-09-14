FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Commerce's Ross to lead trade mission on Trump's first China visit
September 14, 2017 / 3:47 PM / a month ago

U.S. Commerce's Ross to lead trade mission on Trump's first China visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will lead a trade mission to China in mid-November as part of President Donald Trump’s first visit there, the Commerce Department said in a notice posted on its website.

The Department said the multi-sector mission “will advance the bilateral commercial relationship by promoting business deals between U.S. and Chinese firms, as well as addressing market access barriers faced by U.S. companies,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Reuters on Tuesday quoted a U.S. official as saying that Trump would likely stop in China as part of a trip that will take him to an ASEAN summit in the Philippines and an APEC summit in Vietnam. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

