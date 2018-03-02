FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 12:10 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. holds 'frank' talks on trade with Chinese envoy -White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic aides held“frank and constructive” talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, Liu He, on trade and economic relations on Thursday, a White House official said.

“We underscored the importance of achieving balance and reciprocity in the economic relationship,” the official said of the meeting between Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.“We discussed ways to ensure fair and reciprocal trade.” (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Leslie Adler)

