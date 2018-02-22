UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper supply records biggest weekly drop since July

(Recasts lead, adds background) NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding recorded its steepest one-week decline in seven months this week, suggesting a further drop in short-term corporate borrowing activity, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday. Companies sell these short-term debt to money market mutual funds and other investors to raise cash to finance their inventories and payrolls. The amount of U.S. commercial paper dropped in the week ended Feb 21, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday. U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $23.1 billion to $1.095 trillion in the week ended Feb. 21. That was the biggest weekly decline since a $27 billion drop in the July 6 week. At the end of January, total commercial paper outstanding on a seasonally adjusted basis reached $1.139 trillion, the highest since August 2011. Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell by a more modest $4.4 billion to $1.109 trillion. U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $4.6 billion to $281.4 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)