2 months ago
U.S. House passes bill to replace Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 8, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. House passes bill to replace Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted largely along party lines to replace the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, a move that is expected to die in the Senate but open the door to revamping or eliminating regulations that came out of the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The bill, called the CHOICE act, was approved by a vote of 233-to-186. Authored by House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Republican, it gives banks a choice between complying with Dodd-Frank or holding onto more capital. It also restructures the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created under Dodd-Frank to guard individuals against fraud in lending. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

