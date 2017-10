WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Makan Delrahim to head the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, which will decide the fate of deals like AT&T Inc’s proposed purchase of Time Warner Inc and the merger of Bayer AG and Monsanto Co .

The Senate voted 73 to 21 to confirm Delrahim. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)