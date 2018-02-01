FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 8:18 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Ryan says progress on spending talks, sees another another stopgap measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday that while there had been progress on a long-term government funding bill, another stopgap measure would be needed as the details are finalized.

“Even if we get everything figured out by, say, Tuesday, we still will have to have a CR (continuing resolution) if only for the fact that we have to give the appropriators time to write an omnibus appropriations bill,” Ryan told reporters at a congressional Republican retreat ahead of a Feb. 8 deadline to fund the government.

“We’re still negotiating the contents and the duration of that,” he added. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Peter Cooney)

