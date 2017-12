WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Al Franken, facing intense pressure to step down following allegations of sexual misconduct, will make an announcement at 11:45 a.m. (1645 GMT) on Thursday, his office said.

Franken spokesman Michael Dale-Stein said Franken would make a statement on the Senate floor but did not elaborate. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio)