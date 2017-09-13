FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2017 / 5:58 PM / a month ago

Trump applauds U.S. senators for new healthcare reform bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump applauded two Republican U.S. senators for introducing a healthcare reform bill on Wednesday that would repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance program, the White House said in a statement.

Trump said he hoped that Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, who offered legislation that would give states money in the form of block grants instead of the federal funding they get under Obamacare, “have found a way to address the Obamacare crisis.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

