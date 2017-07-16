McCain has blood clot removed, to recuperate in Arizona

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain will remain in Arizona next week to recuperate from a medical procedure that removed a 2-inch (5-cm) blood clot above his left eye, his office announced in a statement on Saturday.

It was unclear how McCain's absence might affect a crucial Senate vote on legislation to dismantle and replace Obamacare, with Republicans so divided that a single vote could doom the bill.

His office was not immediately available to comment on when the lawmaker would return to Washington. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)