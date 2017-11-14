Sessions: "no reason to doubt" Roy Moore's accusers

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Tuesday he “has no reason to doubt” five women who have accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct with them when they were in their teens.

Moore, who is running for the Senate seat that Sessions vacated when he joined President Donald Trump’s administration, has denied the allegations.

Sessions, who is the nation’s top law enforcement officer, said he would not comment on the campaign. Numerous other Republican figures have called on Moore to withdraw from the race.