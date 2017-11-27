FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
November 27, 2017 / 5:06 PM / a day ago

FACTBOX-From taxes to budget, what's on U.S. Congress to-do list

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress is hurtling toward some
major deadlines on tax legislation, the budget and other
policies. Some of the deadlines are hard and some are soft as
the end of 2017 approaches.
    Here is the Capitol Hill outlook for what promises to be a
turbulent few weeks.
    
    MONDAY, NOV. 27: President Donald Trump discusses a tax
overhaul over lunch with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin
Hatch, the Republican-controlled chamber's top tax writer, and
four other Republican members of Hatch's panel: John Cornyn, Rob
Portman, Pat Toomey and Tim Scott.  
    Senate reconvenes after a week-long holiday break. 
    
    TUESDAY, NOV 28: Trump joins Senate Republicans at their
weekly policy luncheon to urge quick passage of tax legislation.
Trump also meets with Republican and Democratic leaders of both
the Senate and House of Representatives to talk about funding
legislation and other priorities.  
    The Senate Budget Committee holds a hearing on whether
Republican tax legislation meets Senate rules for fast-track
reconciliation bills. If it does, the bill could be introduced
on the Senate floor later on Tuesday, beginning debate.   
    
    THURSDAY, NOV. 30, or FRIDAY, DEC. 1: Possible, although far
from certain, final Senate vote on tax bill.
    
    FRIDAY, DEC. 8: Expiration date for funding needed to keep
the U.S. government open. Congress has three choices: approve a
massive bill for more than $1 trillion to keep the government
operating through Sept. 30, 2018; pass a shorter extension of
current funding to buy more time; or fail to pass anything and
risk a partial government shutdown, stalling the tax effort.
    U.S. Treasury hits its limit on borrowing, but takes steps
to postpone any need for action by Congress, eliminating any
need for a debt limit increase in an end-of-year catch-all bill.
        
    TUESDAY, DEC. 12: Special U.S. Senate election in Alabama
pits Republican Roy Moore, a conservative firebrand accused of
sexual misconduct involving teen-age girls, against Democrat
Doug Jones. The election could mean trouble for the tax overhaul
effort. Moore, a critic of Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell, could cause turmoil if elected. A win by Jones would
shrink even more Republicans' narrow margin of Senate control,
which now stands at 52-48.
    
    THURSDAY, DEC. 14: House's last scheduled session of 2017. 
    
    FRIDAY, DEC. 15: Senate's last scheduled session of 2017.
     
    FRIDAY, DEC. 22: The last weekday before Christmas, and a
potential deadline for sending tax legislation to Trump.
    
    DISASTER AID: On Nov. 17, the White House asked Congress to
approve $45 billion in more aid for disaster-hit Puerto Rico,
the Virgin Islands, Texas, Florida and other states. If
approved, as expected, aid would total nearly $96 billion.
Additional requests are expected.
    
    DREAMERS: Trump has threatened to end an Obama-era program
that helped "Dreamers," people brought illegally into the United
States when they were children. Trump gave Congress until early
March to come up with a replacement program, but Democrats and
some Republicans want to do this in December.
    
    CHIP: The Children's Health Insurance Program, which helps
millions of lower-income pregnant women and children, is running
out of money. Congress has struggled to approve a five-year
renewal for the program that normally enjoys bipartisan support.

 (Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)

