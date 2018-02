WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate negotiators are considering a deal that would raise budget caps by $300 billion over two years, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

The agreement would include hikes in military spending and slightly smaller increases for domestic programs, it said. The deal was expected to be outlined on the Senate floor at noon, NBC reported, citing a senior Democratic aide. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)