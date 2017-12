WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A short-term fix to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program into January will likely be part of a stop-gap government funding bill Congress is expected to approve this week, White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said on Wednesday.

In an interview with MSNBC, Short also said a measure to protect immigrant youths known as “Dreamers” would probably not be considered until January. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)