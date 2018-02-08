FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Regulatory News - Americas
February 8, 2018 / 7:05 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. Senate vote on pending budget deal delayed -Senator Cornyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday an expected vote on spending legislation is being held up by an objection from Republican Senator Rand Paul that would prevent the chamber from proceeding to a final vote by unanimous consent.

“Senator Paul has some concerns that we’re talking to him about. Otherwise we’d move it up by consent. But right now I understand he’s objecting,” Senator John Cornyn told reporters. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.