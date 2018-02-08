U.S. Senate vote on pending budget deal delayed -Senator Cornyn

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday an expected vote on spending legislation is being held up by an objection from Republican Senator Rand Paul that would prevent the chamber from proceeding to a final vote by unanimous consent.

“Senator Paul has some concerns that we’re talking to him about. Otherwise we’d move it up by consent. But right now I understand he’s objecting,” Senator John Cornyn told reporters. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey)