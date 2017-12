WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Legislation to extend funding for the U.S. government through Dec. 22 and avert agency shutdowns on Saturday cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday, paving the way for a vote on passage later in the day.

By a vote of 238-188, the House approved the rules for debating the stop-gap funding bill. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Tim Ahmann)