January 17, 2018 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

Top U.S. Senate Republican says lawmakers eyeing short-term spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Wednesday that Congress would need to approve a temporary spending bill this week to avoid a partial government shutdown, saying more time was needed to reach a broader deal on spending and immigration.

“By now it is clear that we are not yet ready to move ahead with a major agreement for long-term funding for our armed forces, nor on our immigration policy,” Senator Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor. “Compromise solutions are not out of reach but for now, Congress needs to keep the government running,” McConnell added. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

