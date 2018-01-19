FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Mattis: U.S. government shutdown would affect military operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that a government shutdown would impact military operations including some training, maintenance, and intelligence operations.

“Our maintenance activities will probably pretty much shut down... over 50 percent, altogether of my civilian workforce will be furloughed... we do a lot of intelligence operations around the world and they cost money, those obviously would stop,” Mattis said in response to a question about the impact of a potential shutdown. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Grant McCool)

