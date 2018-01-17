FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Markets News
January 17, 2018 / 7:53 PM / a day ago

U.S. Senate Democratic leader says senators revulsed by spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that an “overwhelming number” of Democratic senators do not support the stopgap government spending bill proposed in the House of Representatives, but stopped short of saying whether Democrats would vote against it.

“We don’t know whether the House will send us this bill, but the revulsion towards that bill was broad and strong,” Schumer told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.