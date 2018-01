WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer was heading to the White House on Friday to meet President Donald Trump to discuss ways to avert a government shutdown, a source familiar with the situation said.

Trump, a Republican, telephoned Schumer to invite him to the White House, the source said. The U.S. Congress faced a midnight deadline to come up with funding legislation to avoid federal agency shutdowns. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell)