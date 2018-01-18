FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
January 18, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S. senators weigh dayslong funding bill to boost immigration, spending talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Several U.S. senators on Thursday said they are considering a maneuver to fund the federal government for just a few days at a time in the event that the current monthlong funding bill fails to gain enough support in the chamber.

The senators, including Republicans John Thune and Jerry Moran as well as Democrat Tim Kaine, said a series of shorter-term spending bills could encourage negotiations over military spending and immigration reform.

The strategy emerged as Republican Senator Rand Paul said he would not vote for the current continuing resolution. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Blake Brittan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

