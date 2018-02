WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it supports Republican-backed legislation in the House of Representatives that would fund most government programs through March 28 and provide defense spending for the rest of the fiscal year.

Unless Congress passes a funding measure by midnight on Thursday, the U.S. government will be forced into a partial shutdown. A vote on the House Republican measure is expected later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)