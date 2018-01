WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday the U.S. Senate will be back in session on Sunday and work “as long as it takes” to try to end an impasse over funding that shut down the federal government.

”I want to tell the American people we will be right back at this tomorrow...and for as long as it takes,” McConnell said. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alistair Bell)