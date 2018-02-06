FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Regulatory News - Americas
February 7, 2018 / 12:00 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S. House passes spending bill to avert gov't shutdown, sends to Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation to avoid government agency shutdowns at the end of this week by extending funding for most federal programs until March 23.

By a vote of 245-182, the House passed the bill that would also provide increased military funding through Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

The Senate still must consider the measure before Thursday’s deadline. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.