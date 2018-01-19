Trump reaching out to Democrats on spending bill -aides

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - White House officials on Friday said Republican President Donald Trump has been talking to Democratic senators as well as lawmakers from his own party about the urgency of passing a spending bill to avert a government shutdown at midnight.

“He’s calling bipartisan members. He will continue to do that. He will lead on this issue,” Marc Short, the White House Legislative affairs director, said at a briefing on the potential for the government to close operations.