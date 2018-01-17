White House says it supports short-term government funding bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it supports a short-term bill to fund the government and prevent a shutdown, even though its first preference would have been for a long-term deal.

“We do support the short-term CR,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, referring to a so-called continuing resolution to fund government operations. “However, it is not our first choice. We’d still like to see a clean funding bill -- a two-year budget deal.” (Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Tom Brown)