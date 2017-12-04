Democrats agree to talk to Trump, Republicans on year-end agenda

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Democratic leaders in Congress said on Monday they had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to meet with him and Republican leaders to discuss year-end legislative priorities, including efforts to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who canceled a meeting with Trump last week after he issued a disparaging note on Twitter, said in a statement they hoped the president would remain open-minded about reaching a deal with Democrats.

“We need to reach a budget agreement that equally boosts funds for our military and key priorities here at home,” Pelosi and Schumer said. “There is a bipartisan path forward on all of these items.”

The meeting with Trump that Schumer and Pelosi skipped last Tuesday was to have focused on the budget, raising the risk of a government shutdown next month with both sides far apart on the terms of an agreement.

Schumer and Pelosi said they pulled out of the meeting because of a tweet Trump sent earlier in the day attacking them as weak on illegal immigration and bent on raising taxes.

“I don’t see a deal!” the Republican president wrote on Twitter at the time.