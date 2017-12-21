FACTBOX-Big-ticket items at center of U.S. Congress funding battle

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress on Thursday scrambled to draft a temporary funding bill to prevent a federal government shutdown ahead of a Friday deadline, with lawmakers about to leave Washington for a long holiday break. Republicans control the House of Representatives and Senate but disagreements between the two chambers, along with differences between Republicans and Democrats, make for difficult decisions. Here are the big issues in play. STOPGAP FUNDING Money expires at midnight on Friday for the operation of most federal agencies. That is because Congress has failed to approve the regular appropriations bills for the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1 and Washington has been operating on a series of temporary funding bills. The House is proposing another temporary extension - one that would run through Jan. 19. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday his chamber is ready to act quickly on whatever passes the House, although it is not clear whether the Senate would seek to extend the funding for a longer period. MILITARY SPENDING President Donald Trump is pushing for a significant increase in defense spending. House Republican leaders want to include some of that money in the stopgap funding bill. Some conservative lawmakers are pushing for a bigger increase but Democrats in the Senate are expected to block it until negotiators can reach a deal on coupling more non-defense spending with a bigger military budget. DISASTER AID Congress may approve $81 billion to help Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and several states hit by severe hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters, either as a part of the spending bill or as a stand-alone measure. CHILDREN'S HEALTH INSURANCE The Children's Health Insurance Program, which helps provide medical care to nearly 9 million children in low-income families, could get $2.85 billion to cover expenses through March as lawmakers seek a more permanent solution. OBAMACARE The Senate might attach a bipartisan measure that maintains healthcare subsidies for low-income people participating in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Many House Republican lawmakers dislike that idea. FISA The National Security Agency's warrantless internet surveillance program under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act could be extended through January 19 as lawmakers try to reconcile competing versions of such legislation in the House and Senate. IMMIGRATION Legislation to protect "Dreamers" from deportation is not expected to be included, despite Democrats' push to resolve the issue by year's end. Negotiators are trying to reach a deal on helping immigrants, many from Mexico and Central America, brought to the United States illegally as children. The issue is expected to come back to life in early 2018. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Caren Bohan and Kevin Drawbaugh)