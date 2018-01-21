High-ranking U.S. Senate Republican says he is hopeful federal shutdown to end

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Thune, a member of the Senate’s Republican leadership team, said on Sunday he was hopeful of a deal being struck soon that would bring an end to a two-day-old federal government shutdown.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Thune said: “I hope that we will have the 60 votes that are necessary” to advance a new stopgap funding bill to fund the government for three weeks. He said the measure was “modified at the request of some of the Democrats of the Senate,” indicating it could be a compromise proposal.

He did not provide details.