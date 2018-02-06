FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
February 6, 2018 / 6:47 PM / Updated a day ago

Republican Graham says temporary immigration protections likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday he believed Congress would likely agree to a temporary continuation of protections for so-called Dreamers who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

Asked about a one- or two-year legislative extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Graham said he did not prefer that outcome but, “It’s where I think we’re headed.” (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown)

